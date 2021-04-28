Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market Growth and Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis Forecast To 2027

The report on “Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Preterm Birth and PROM (Premature rupture of membranes) is the rupture of fetal membranes that occurs before 37 weeks’ gestation. This may be caused by natural weakening of the membrane or from the forces of the contraction or due to an infection in the uterus.

The Preterm Birth and PROM Testing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as rising number of preterm births, increasing average woman being pregnant with diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure, growing demand for pointofcare testing devices and rise in demand for cost effective diagnostic tests. Nevertheless, lack of awareness about new technologies and use of alternative diagnostic such as transvaginal scan etc. are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

QIAGEN, Hologic, Inc, Medix Biochemica, Biosynex, Abbott Laboratories, Clinical Innovations, LLC, Sera Prognostics, Inc, The Cooper Companies, Inc, NX Prenatal, Inc, IQ Products

The “Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and indepth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by game type, application, end user, and geography. The global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Preterm Birth and PROM Testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing market is segmented on the basis of Test Type and End User. Based on Test type the market is segmented into Preterm Birth Test and PROM tests. Preterm Birth tests is further sub segmented into Pelvic Exam, Ultrasound, Uterine Monitoring, Biomarkers. PROM test is further sub segmented into Nitrazine Test, Ferning Test, Pooling, Ultrasound, Fetal Fibronectin Test, Biomarkers and Others. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing market based on product, source and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

