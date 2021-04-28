Robo-Taxi Market SWOT Analysis to 2027 Lead By – Daimler, Ford Motor Company, GM Cruise, Lyft, nuTonomy, Tesla, Uber Technologies, Volkswagen, Volvo Car

The “Global robo-taxi market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global robo-taxi market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Robo-taxi market with detailed market segmentation by working type, by frequency band, by application, by country.

A Robo-Taxi, is also known as robo-cab, a self-driving taxi or a driverless taxi. It is an autonomous car operated for on-demand mobility service. The primary purpose is eliminating the need for a human chauffeur, which is a significant part of the operating costs of those type of services.

Companies Mentioned:- Daimler, Ford Motor Company, GM Cruise, Lyft, nuTonomy, Tesla, Uber Technologies, Volkswagen, Volvo Car

The robo-taxi market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as the race to deploy autonomous vehicles, demand for fuel-efficient and emission-free cars, need for better road safety and traffic control boosts the market growth. However, machines jeopardizing human jobs likely to reduce full acceptance, high R & D cost for implementation and cyber security threats are impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

The global robo-taxi market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Robo-taxi market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Robo-taxi market.

The global robo-taxi market is segmented on the basis of service type, application, component, level of autonomy, by propulsion and by vehicle. Based on service type the market is segmented as car rental and station-based. On the basis of application the market is segmented as goods transportation and passenger transportation. On the basis of the component the market is segmented as camera, lidar,radar and ultrasonic sensors. Based on level of autonomy the market is segmented as level 4 and level 5.Based on the propulsion the market is segmented as electric, fuel cell and hybrid. Based on vehicle type the market is segmented as car and van/shuttle.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global robo-taxi market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The robo-taxi market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting robo-taxi market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the robo-taxi market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the robo-taxi market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from robo-taxi market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Robo-taxi in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the robo-taxi market.

