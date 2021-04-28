School and Campus Security Market 2019 by Current & Upcoming Trends

Market Highlights

The development of innovative technologies has encouraged the growth of the internet protocol based cameras which is expected boost the school and campus security market over the future.

The global school and campus security market was dominated by few players. However, due to rapid increase in the number of crimes and the increasing demand for security in schools and universities are boosting the overall growth of the market. The market is growing in the North-American region as it holds the largest share for access control majorly due to digitization and interconnected environment. Therefore, the demand for access control is expected to boost the school and campus security market. Also, the card based authentication and biometric solutions are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The global school and campus security market is expected to reach approximately USD 2.54 billion by the end of 2023 with 19.7% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2957

School and Campus Security Market

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into hardware, software and region.

Type-

Video Surveillance

Fire Protection

Access Control

Hardware & Software-

Hardware

Camera

Monitor

Recorder

Encoder

Software-

Service Management

Video Analytics

Video Management

Others

Region

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Out of these software, video analytics accounted for the largest market share majorly due to high demand for effective video surveillance, government investments in emerging technologies to enhance security.

Out of these type, access control accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing urban infrastructure and increasing security threats across the world.

Key Players

The key players in the global School and Campus Security Market include- Honeywell Security Group (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc (U.S.), Pelco Products Inc (U.S.), Axis Communications. (Sweden), Plustek Inc (U.S.), Genetec Inc. TM. (Canada), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Apollo Video Technology (U.S.), A & T Network System. (India), SEICO Security (U.S.), Bosch Security Systems Inc. (U.S) among others.

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2957

Market Research Future Analysis

The global school and campus security market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Access control segment of school and campus security market globally drives the market majorly due to increasing demand for safety measures from countries such as China and India. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

Asia-Pacific region expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023 majorly due to high implementation of new technologies, large number of market players, growing security concerns and government initiatives to protect terrorism and criminal activities are the factors contributing to the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India are implementing various security solutions such card authentication, biometric to track the number of students with in the premises.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]