Seismic Survey Market 2018: Global Analysis By Key Players – Petroleum Geo-Services, Fugro N.V, Polarcus, Pulse Seismic
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Seismic Survey Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”
This report studies the global Seismic Survey market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Seismic Survey market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Compagnie Generale de Geophysique (CGG) (France)
Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) (Norway)
Fugro N.V. (Netherlands)
Polarcus Limited (U.A.E.)
Tomlinson Geophysical Services (TGS)
Norwegian Petroleum Exploration Consultants (NOPEC)
Geophysical Company (Norway)
SeaBird Exploration, PLC (Cyprus)
Ion Geophysical Corporation (U.S.)
Schlumberger Limited-WesternGeco (U.S.)
Pulse Seismic, Inc. (Canada)
Global Geophysical Services, Inc. (U.S.)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
2D imaging
3D imaging
4D imaging
Market segment by Application, split into
Data Acquisition
Data Processing
Data Interpretation
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
