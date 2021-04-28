Serious Game Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, Nintendo and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Serious Game Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Serious Game Market



A serious game or applied game is a game designed for a primary purpose other than pure entertainment. The “serious” adjective is generally prepended to refer to products used by industries like defense, education, scientific exploration, health care, emergency management, city planning, engineering, religion, and politics. The education segment accounts for the major share of the market. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the serious game market at a CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growing interest of manufacturers in serious games and the increasing emphasis on the development of serious games are propelling the growth of the market in the APAC region. In 2018, the global Serious Game market size was 2770 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9840 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Serious Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Serious Game development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

IBM

Microsoft

Nintendo

Serious Game International

Applied Research Associates

BreakAway Games

CCS Education

Designing Digitally

Serious Game Interactive

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4080413-global-serious-game-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile-based

PC-based

Web-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Education

Energy

Government

Healthcare

Media and Advertising

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Serious Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Serious Game development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4080413-global-serious-game-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)