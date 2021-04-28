Serious Game Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, Nintendo and more…
Serious Game Market
A serious game or applied game is a game designed for a primary purpose other than pure entertainment. The “serious” adjective is generally prepended to refer to products used by industries like defense, education, scientific exploration, health care, emergency management, city planning, engineering, religion, and politics. The education segment accounts for the major share of the market. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the serious game market at a CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growing interest of manufacturers in serious games and the increasing emphasis on the development of serious games are propelling the growth of the market in the APAC region. In 2018, the global Serious Game market size was 2770 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9840 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Serious Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Serious Game development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
IBM
Microsoft
Nintendo
Serious Game International
Applied Research Associates
BreakAway Games
CCS Education
Designing Digitally
Serious Game Interactive
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mobile-based
PC-based
Web-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace and Defense
Automotive
Education
Energy
Government
Healthcare
Media and Advertising
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
