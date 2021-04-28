Smart Transportation Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2018-2025 | Cubic Corporation, Indra Sistemas, IBM, Cisco Systems, Alstom SA, General Electric, Thales Group

Smart transportation or intelligent transportation system (ITS) is an innovative transportation structure that aims to provide new services for traffic and transport management systems. Smart transportation enables several users to be more organized, and make safer and smarter use of transport networks. This system is applicable in parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management. The increasing adoption of smart technologies in the transportation infrastructure and also the demand of integrated security and safety system for improving public safety will drive the smart transportation market in future. The increasing adoption of smart phones in developing countries create new opportunities in the market of smart transportation in the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Smart Transportation Market:

Cubic Corporation, Indra Sistemas S.A., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Alstom SA, General Electric Company, Thales Group, TomTom International B.V., LG CNS Corporation, and Xerox Corporation.

The “Global Smart transportation Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart transportation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Smart transportation Market with detailed market segmentation by system, services and geography. The global Smart transportation Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Analysis by System: Integrated Supervision System, Traffic Management System, Parking Management System, Insurance Telematics System, Passenger information system and Ticketing Management System

Market Analysis by Services: Consulting, Deployment and Integration, and Support and Maintenance

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Transportation market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Smart Transportation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Global Smart Transportation Market – Key Takeaways

3. Global Smart Transportation Market – Market Landscape

4. Global Smart Transportation Market – Key Market Dynamics

5. Global Smart Transportation Market –Analysis

6. Smart Transportation Market –Global Regulatory Scenario

7. Global Smart Transportation Market Analysis– By Product

8. Global Smart Transportation Market Analysis– By Application

9. Global Smart Transportation Market Analysis– By End User

10. North America Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

11. Europe Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

12. Asia Pacific Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

13. Middle East and Africa Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

14. South and Central America Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

15. Smart Transportation Market –Industry Landscape

16. Smart Transportation Market –Key Company Profiles

17. Appendix

