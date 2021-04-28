Urban Air Mobility Market Growth and Strategy to 2027 – Competitor Airbus, Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Helicopter Textron, EHANG, EmbraerX, Honeywell International

Urban air mobility (UAM) is an aviation industry term for automated and on-demand passenger or cargo-carrying air transportation services, normally flown without a pilot. The traffic across several countries is bad and getting worse. A new generation of innovators is searching for methods to efficiently and quickly move people within cities in a safest and environmentally friendly manner. These new services are anticipated to bring new ways for people to travel around urban areas and cities while reducing congestion.

The key factors that are driving the growth of urban air mobility market are, increase in acceptance of urban air mobility owing to environmental concerns, high investments in developing smart city may lead to demand for urban air mobility, and also the rising demand for an efficient mode of logistics & transportation. Moreover, increasing demand for autonomous air ambulance vehicles is anticipated to create significant opportunities for the market to grow.

Airbus

Aurora Flight Sciences

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.

EHANG

EmbraerX

Honeywell International Inc.

Kittyhawk.io, Inc.

Neva Aerospace Ltd.

Volocopter GmbH

Workhorse Group

The global Urban air mobility market is segmented on the basis of platform and operation. Based on platform, the market is segmented as air taxi, passenger aerial vehicle, cargo aerial vehicle, and air ambulance. Further, based on operation, the market is divided into piloted and autonomous.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Urban Air Mobility market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Urban Air Mobility market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Urban Air Mobility market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Urban Air Mobility market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Urban Air Mobility market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Urban Air Mobility market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

