Worldwide Electronic Smart Packaging Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth

At present, the traditional packaging is being replaced by smart packaging system for its improved shelf life and quality. The smart packaging interacts internally and externally with the environment and performs more than one function such as monitoring freshness, safety, information on quality and others. There are different types of packaging such as electronic, electrical, mechanical/chemical. It is expected that the electronic smart packaging will grow faster in the coming years.

The electronic smart packaging has become a trending topic for all industries and customers in protecting their products, goods, etc. The electronic method is already being used in packaging products but their usage is less and cost-effective. Now with key enabling technology, printed electronics are boosting the potential opportunities for smart packaging by lowering the costs. According to Infoholic Research, it is estimated that the “Worldwide Electronic Smart Packaging” market will witness a CAGR of 45.5% during the forecast period 2016–2022. In the future, the smart packaging market will witness a rapid growth and is expected to grow tremendously, due to the use of printed electronics in packaging. Printed electronics is a key in enabling smart packaging innovations and a fast-growing market for the industries.

In the recent years, the smart packaging has become a fast growing segment across the world. The printed electronics has evolved as a new technology in smart packaging, where companies have started investing in electronics in packaging. Some of the players included in the report are Thin Film Electronics, Smartrac NV, Bemis Company, Sealed Air and PakSense. It is expected that electronic smart packaging will drive the market in the upcoming years for its less cost, flexibility and additional functionality on the packaging. The smart packaging market is segmented by technologies, applications, end-users and geographic regions. High growth is expected in Europe and North America in the next 3–4 years.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Electronic Smart Packaging” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

