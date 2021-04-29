A-Share Listed Airport and Shipping Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast Till 2016

By the end of 2016, there had been 218 civil airports in China, 216 of which were airports certified for scheduled flight. The regular navigable cities reached 214. The major production index of airport in China developed in stability. The passenger throughput touched 1 billion person-times for the first time, reaching 1,016.357 million, up by 11.1% over 2015. In terms of routes, domestic routes carried 914.017 million passengers, up by 10.3% over 2015; international routes exceeded 100 million person-times for the first time, reaching 102.34 million, up by 19.3%.

Judging from utilization rate of airports, the production capacity of Shanghai Airport and Shenzhen Airport terminals and runways was quite sufficient, the theoretical throughput of terminal of Shanghai Airport was 60 million person-times per year (the ultimate throughput was 80 million person-times per year). The theoretical throughput of Shenzhen airport was 45 million person-times per year (the ultimate throughput was 55 million person-times per year).

By the end of 2016, China’s shipping scale had reached 160 million deadweight tonnages, ranking the third in the world. Berths with above 10,000 deadweight tonnages were up to 2,207 with a throughput of 7.9 billion tons. In 2015, the port throughput of cargo in China was 12.75 billion tons and that of containers was 212 million, remaining as the world’s largest for successive years. In 2016, affected by economic downturn and weak foreign demand, the growth of throughput of containers slightly slowed down. Among China’s top10 ports, except for Shenzhen port which saw a 0.9% decrease in throughput of container, other ports all reported increases of less than 8% in throughput of containers. The throughput of Suzhou and Guangzhou ports, the fastest-growing ports, increased by 7.4% and 7%, respectively.

CRI estimates that in the next few years, with growing Chinese economy, civil airports and shipping industry still have room for further development.

In this report, CRI analyzes 16 airport and shipping enterprises listed in A-share market in China.

The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1) financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

(1) Financial Indexes

– Earnings per Share

– Book Value per Share (BPS)

– Sales per Share (SPS)

– Net Cash Flow per Share from Operations

– Net Cash Flow per Share (CNY)

– Return on Net Worth

– Net Profit Margin on Total Assets

– Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (%)

– Gross Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– Net Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– EBIT Margin (%)

– EBITDA Margin (%)

– Debt to Asset Ratio (%)

– Total Asset Turnover (times)

– Cash/Operating Income Received from Sales of Goods or Services

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Revenue (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Profit (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (%)

(2) Summary of Income Statement

– Gross Revenue (CNY, million)

– Total Operating Costs (CNY, million)

– Revenue (CNY, million)

– Operating Profit (CNY, million)

– Total Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

– Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Deducting Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– R&D Costs (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (CNY, million)

(3) Summary of Balance Sheet

– Liquid Asset (CNY, million)

– Fixed Asset (CNY, million)

– Long-term Equity Investment

– Total Assets (CNY, million)

– Liquid Liability (CNY, million)

– Non-current Liability (CNY, million)

– Total Liability (CNY, million)

– Capital Reserve (CNY, million)

– Surplus Reserve (CNY, million)

– Undistributed Profit (CNY, million)

– Shareholders’ Equity (CNY, million)

– Equity Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement

– Cash Received from Sales of Goods and Services (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Operations (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid to Purchase Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets and Other Long-term Assets (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid for Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Investors (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Borrowings (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Financing (CNY, million)

– Net Increase of Cash and Cash Equivalents (CNY, million)

– Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period (CNY, million)

– Depreciation and Amortization (CNY, million)

