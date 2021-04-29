A-Share Listed Men’s And Women’s Clothing Market: Global Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends till 2016

Clothing refers to clothes, footwear and accessories. There are men’s clothing, women’s clothing and children’s clothing, the first two among which take up the majority of the clothing market.

The clothing industry is one of the pillar industries of the Chinese economy, creating huge job opportunities and bringing substantial trade surplus for China.

In 2016, there were 15,715 clothing companies of above designated sizes (annual sales revenue of over CNY 20 million). They produced 31.452 billion pieces of clothing, decreasing by 1.64% YOY. The growth rate was 3.64 percentage points lower than that in 2015. The production volume of woven clothing was 17.026 billion pieces and that of knitwear was 14.427 billion, down by 2.76% and 0.26% YOY, respectively. In 2016, actual completed investment in the clothing industry was CNY 478.091 billion, up by 5.57% YOY. The industry achieved revenue of CNY 2,360.509 billion, up by 4.61% YOY.

In 2016, the growth rate of the industrial added value in the clothing industry was 3.8%, down by 0.6 percentage points; the growth rate in December 2016 was 2.4%. The growth rate of the industrial added value in the textile industry was 5.5% in 2016, down by 1.5% YOY and that in December was 2.2%.

In 2016, China exported USD 159.447 billion worth of clothing and related parts, down by 9.35% YOY. The decrease was 3 percentage points larger than a year before. A total of 29.593 billion pieces of clothing were exported, down by 2.75% YOY which is 4.16 percentage points smaller over 2015. Total import was 515 million, up by 9.5% YOY. Import value was USD 7.752 billion, down by 1.8% YOY.

Total revenue of clothing retail was CNY 1.021.8 billion, up by 6.8% YOY.

In this report, CRI analyzes 15 men’s and women’s clothing manufacturers listed in A-share market in China.

The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1)financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

The report provides readers with a quick guide to the profiles and financials of Chinese cement manufacturers being listed in the recent 10 years.

(1) Financial Indexes

– Earnings per Share

– Book Value per Share (BPS)

– Sales per Share (SPS)

– Net Cash Flow per Share from Operations

– Net Cash Flow per Share (CNY)

– Return on Net Worth

– Net Profit Margin on Total Assets

– Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (%)

– Gross Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– Net Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– EBIT Margin (%)

– EBITDA Margin (%)

– Debt to Asset Ratio (%)

– Total Asset Turnover (times)

– Cash/Operating Income Received from Sales of Goods or Services

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Revenue (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Profit (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (%)

(2) Summary of Income Statement

– Gross Revenue (CNY, million)

– Total Operating Costs (CNY, million)

– Revenue (CNY, million)

– Operating Profit (CNY, million)

– Total Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

– Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Deducting Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– R&D Costs (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (CNY, million)

(3) Summary of Balance Sheet

– Liquid Asset (CNY, million)

– Fixed Asset (CNY, million)

– Long-term Equity Investment

– Total Assets (CNY, million)

– Liquid Liability (CNY, million)

– Non-current Liability (CNY, million)

– Total Liability (CNY, million)

– Capital Reserve (CNY, million)

– Surplus Reserve (CNY, million)

– Undistributed Profit (CNY, million)

– Shareholders’ Equity (CNY, million)

– Equity Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement

– Cash Received from Sales of Goods and Services (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Operations (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid to Purchase Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets and Other Long-term Assets (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid for Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Investors (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Borrowings (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Financing (CNY, million)

– Net Increase of Cash and Cash Equivalents (CNY, million)

– Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period (CNY, million)

– Depreciation and Amortization (CNY, million)

