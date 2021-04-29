Agricultural Equipment market is Anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Agricultural Equipment Market – By Product Type (Farm Tractors, Two-Wheel Drive Farm Tractor, Four-Wheel Drive Farm Tractor, Combine Harvesters, Threshers, Rotavators, Reaper, Seed Drill, Drip Irrigation Equipment, Power Weeder, Others), By Application (Land Development & seed bed Preparation, Sowing & Planting, Weed Cultivation, Plant Protection, Harvesting & Threshing, Post-harvest & Agro Processing) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Agricultural Equipment Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global Agricultural Equipment market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. In addition, the market is anticipated to reach USD 212.5 Billion by the end of 2023, driven by factors such as rise in farming spending and encouragement by government to adopt advanced agricultural equipment. In the terms of regional platform, Asia Pacific accounted for highest market share in overall agricultural equipment market in 2017.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of agricultural equipment market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Product
– Farm Tractors
– Two-Wheel Drive Farm Tractor
– Four-Wheel Drive Farm Tractor
– Combine Harvesters
– Threshers
– Rotavators
– Reaper
– Seed Drill
– Drip Irrigation Equipment
– Power Weeder
– Others
By Application
– Land Development & seed bed Preparation
– Sowing & Planting
– Weed Cultivation
– Plant Protection
– Harvesting & Threshing
– Post-harvest & Agro Processing
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major and niche market players such as
– Deere & Company
– CNH Industrial
– AGCO Corporation
– SDF Group
– CLAAS KGaA mbH
– The Toro Company
– Kubota Corporation
– Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
– Argo Tractors S.p.S
– Escorts Ltd.
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Agricultural Equipment Market
3. Global Agricultural Equipment Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Agricultural Equipment Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Agricultural Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
- Global Agricultural Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
10.4. Farm Tractors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.1. Two-Wheel Drive Farm Tractor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.2. Four-Wheel Drive Farm Tractor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Combine Harvesters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Threshers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Rotavators Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.8. Reaper Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.9. Seed Drill Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.10. Drip Irrigation Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.11. Power Weeder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.12. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
- Global Agricultural Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
11.4. Land Development & seed bed Preparation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Sowing & Planting Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Weed Cultivation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. Plant Protection Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8. Harvesting & Threshing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9. Post-harvest & Agro Processing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
- Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Product
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
12.2.1.4. Farm Tractors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.4.1. Two-Wheel Drive Farm Tractor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.4.2. Four-Wheel Drive Farm Tractor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5. Combine Harvesters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.6. Threshers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.7. Rotavators Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.8. Reaper Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.9. Seed Drill Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.10. Drip Irrigation Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.11. Power Weeder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.12. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2. By Application
12.2.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.2.2.4. Land Development & seed bed Preparation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.5. Sowing & Planting Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.6. Weed Cultivation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.7. Plant Protection Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.8. Harvesting & Threshing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.9. Post-harvest & Agro Processing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3. By Country
12.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1. By Product
12.3.1.1. Introduction
12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
12.3.1.4. Farm Tractors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.4.1. Two-Wheel Drive Farm Tractor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.4.2. Four-Wheel Drive Farm Tractor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5. Combine Harvesters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.6. Threshers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.7. Rotavators Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.8. Reaper Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.9. Seed Drill Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.10. Drip Irrigation Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.11. Power Weeder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.12. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2. By Application
12.3.2.1. Introduction
12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.3.2.4. Land Development & seed bed Preparation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.5. Sowing & Planting Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.6. Weed Cultivation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.7. Plant Protection Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.8. Harvesting & Threshing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.9. Post-harvest & Agro Processing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3. By Country
12.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.3.3.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue….
