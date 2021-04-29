Application Modernization Services Market Show at 16.3% CAGR to 2024 | Accenture, Atos, Bell Integrator, Capgemini, Cognizant, Fujitsu, HCL, IBM, Macrosoft Inc., Tech Mahindra, TCS, Wipro, Infosys, DXC, Blu Age

Global Application Modernization Services Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Application modernization is the refactoring, re-purposing or consolidation of legacy software programming to align it more closely with current business needs.

The goal of an application modernization project is to create new business value from existing applications. An application is a program designed to perform a specific function directly for the user or, in some cases, for another application program. Keeping legacy applications running smoothly can be a time-consuming, resource-intensive process, especially when the software becomes so outdated that it becomes incompatible with newer versions of the underlying operating system (OS) or system hardware.

Application Modernization Tools is mainly divided into three subdivisions: Emulation, Translation and Business rules extraction. And Emulation was the most widely used area which took up about 45.43% of the global total in 2017. However, in the further, Business rules extraction is growing fast and will occupy more share. By language, Application Modernization Services market can be divided into Cobol, ADA, PL/1, RPG, Assembler and PowerBuilder, Cobol is the largest subdivision with the market share of 63.32% in 2017.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Application Modernization Services in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 34.51% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 30.70%.

United States is now the key developers of Application Modernization Services; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, Japan and India.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accenture, Atos, Bell Integrator, Capgemini, Cognizant, Fujitsu, HCL, IBM, Macrosoft Inc., Tech Mahindra, TCS, Wipro, Infosys, DXC, Blu Age, TSRI, Modern Systems, Trinity Millennium, Micro Focus., Software Mining, Semantic Designs, Evolveware, Mapador, Fresche Legacy, Asysco, Expersolve, Metaware, MOST Technologies, Freesoft., Language Portability Solutions

The global Application Modernization Services market is valued at 10400 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 25600 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Application Modernization Services.

This report studies the Application Modernization Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Application Modernization Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Table of Content:

1 Application Modernization Services Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Accenture

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Application Modernization Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Accenture Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Atos

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Application Modernization Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Atos Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Bell Integrator

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Application Modernization Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Bell Integrator Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Capgemini

3 Global Application Modernization Services Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Application Modernization Services Market Size by Regions

5 North America Application Modernization Services Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Application Modernization Services Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Application Modernization Services Revenue by Countries

8 South America Application Modernization Services Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Application Modernization Services by Countries

10 Global Application Modernization Services Market Segment by Type

11 Global Application Modernization Services Market Segment by Application

12 Global Application Modernization Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

