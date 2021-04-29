Automotive Balance Shaft Market Segmentation, Growth Factors & Forecast to 2023 | American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, LACO, Mitec-jebsen Automotive Systems (Dalian), Musashi Seimitsu Industry

Eccentric weighted shaft is known to offset vibrations in an engine design not immanently balanced. Furthermore, the shaft vibrates and rotates in a way that can lower the vibration. These shafts are the most complicated parts that need to be developed precisely to ensure its compatibility with the automobile engine.

Rise in demand for the Inline-4 Cylinder Engine especially in the Asia-Pacific region has played a vital role drive the automotive balance shaft market. Further, the need for eco-friendly automobiles is on an increase, owing to the strict government emission policies. However, demand for electric vehicle has hampered the automotive balance shaft market growth to a greater extent. On the other hand, pressure over the manufacturers to integrate balance shafts in automobiles to provide engines with reduced vibration, noise, and vibration is projected to create greater opportunities for the automotive balance shaft market.

Key Players of Automotive Balance Shaft Market:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., LACO, Mitec-jebsen Automotive Systems (Dalian) Co Ltd, Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd., Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co., Ltd., Otics Corporation, Sansera Engineering Pvt. Ltd, SHW AG, SKF Group AB, and TFO Corporation.

Automotive Balance Shaft Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

The automobile balance shaft market is segmented based on engine type, manufacturing process, vehicle type, and geography. The engine type covered in the market research report include Inline-3 Cylinder Engine, Inline-4 Cylinder Engine, Inline-5 Cylinder Engine, and V6 engine. The manufacturing processes discussed in the study are forged and cast processes. The types of vehicle are passenger cars, light commercial vehicle (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV). The regions considered in the study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key Benefits:

This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global Automotive Balance Shaft (market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

