Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market strategy and research- leading players Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Allianz SE, TomTom Telematics, Allstate Insurance, Octo Telematics, Metromile, Siera Wireless, Ingenie Service

The report aims to provide an overview of the global automotive usage based insurance market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current automotive usage based insurance market scenario and forecasts the market till 2027. The report covers market dynamics affecting the automotive usage based insurance market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the automotive usage based insurance market with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the automotive usage based insurance market along with their market strategies. The report also provides PEST for all four regions and SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Global Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market is expected to grow from US$ 15.62 Bn in 2018 to US$ 105.12 Bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.6% between 2019 and 2027.

Automotive usage based insurance market is experiencing high growth across the globe, with the increasing adoption of mobility-as-a-service worldwide. Furthermore, the different reward programs offered by insurers is another factor propelling the market growth.

The key players influencing the market are:

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAT100001345/

1. Vodafone Automotive

2. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

3. Allianz SE

4. TomTom Telematics

5. Allstate Insurance

6. Octo Telematics

7. Metromile

8. Siera Wireless

9. Ingenie Service Ltd.

10. AXA SA

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global automotive usage based insuranceMarket.

Compare major automotive usage based insurance providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for automotive usage based insurance providers

Profiles of major automotive usage based insurance providers

5-year CAGR forecasts for logistics-intensive vertical sectors

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of automotive usage based insurance market based on technology fitted and policy type. The geographic segmentation of the report covers major regions including; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World (RoW). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By policy type, Pay-How-You-Drive policy type segment accounted for the largest share of the automotive usage based insurance market in 2018.

Ask for Discount at : https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPAT100001345/

The matured markets in global automotive usage based insurance market accounted for the US, Italy and the UK, owing to which North America led the market followed by Europe. The dominance of North America in global automotive usage based insurance market is due to the fact that, the country houses a large number of automotive OEMs, telematics companies, and insurance companies. Additionally, the trend of adoption of newer technologies and solutions is also high in the country, which has pushed the residents to opt for telematics insurance. Moreover, the region is one of the precursors of mobility-as-a-service across the globe, and the MaaS market has propelled extensively over the years in the region and is also continually witnessing upward trends.

Further, owing to the higher disposable income among the individuals, the pattern of procurement of new vehicles is high in the country. Pertaining to the rise in the number of vehicles, several associated technologies and solutions are also increasing rapidly in the US. These factors have positively impacted on the growth of the usage based insurance market in the US.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market share analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

Buy Now This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAT100001345/

Reason To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

– Highlights automotive usage based insurance Market hereby allowing organizations to gain revenues by focusing majorly on select products

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the automotive usage based insurance Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

– Examine the current and future impact of the market and PEST analysis for regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle-East & Africa and South America