Bacterial Cell Culture Market Insights, Growth and Investment Feasibility Till 2023

13 June 2019 – Fast transforming economies have led to a search for a better lifestyle that involves the efficient exploration of alternatives. One such is the bacterial cell culture market that can provide not just drugs for better treatment procedures but can substitute traditional fossil fuel as well. The global Bacterial Cell Culture Market is banking heavily on these drivers and is expecting significant growth during the forecast period, reports Market Research Future (MRFR) in a detailed study. Researches in life science and advanced antibiotics are proving impressive determinants for the global market and are aptly backed by demand for renewable energy from biological waste. Bacterial cell culture has also started infiltrating other sectors such as cosmetics, and food & beverage as well which ensures its future prospects.

However, bacterial cell culture setup requires aseptic setting which can incur huge cost. Associated elements such as media, reagent, and instruments come at a high price as well which can bottleneck the market for a significant period. The scarcity of trained professionals and high chances of contamination can pull back the market from its expected trajectory during the forecast period.

Industry News:

Researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy Joint BioEnergy Institute (JBEI) and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) reveal that a new enzyme has been discovered which can ensure production of a renewable alternative to toluene, an octane booster. This can enable researchers to produce first of its kind aromatic hydrocarbon fuel.

Scientists from the Rockefeller University have recently found a new class of antibiotics, malacidins, from previously unknown microorganisms which can kill several superbugs including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Segmentation:

The global bacterial cell culture market can be segmented by consumable, instruments, application, and end-user. Consumable-based segmentation includes media, reagents, and others. Instrument-wise, the market segmentation comprises incubator, centrifuge, spectrophotometer and biosafety cabinet.

Based on application, the market is segmented into food testing, water testing, animal feed testing, bioenergy production, agricultural research, and others. On the basis of end-users, the market consists hospital & clinics, diagnostic centers, the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies and academic and research institutes.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the bacterial cell culture market girdles namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas is dominating the global market. Regionally, North America, at present, is spearheading the market with its well-structured biopharmaceuticals and life science industries that are continually putting in efforts to develop new products. Life science sector alone, as per the published report of the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation 2018, invested around USD 96.5 billion in 2013.

Europe assumes the second position. The region is witnessing growing demands from the food & beverage sector as the region has a disturbing experience in getting affected by food allergies.

The APAC has the potential to become the largest market for bacterial cell culture in countries such as China, Japan, and India are investing heavily in researches to get favorable results.

Poor economies and stringent government policies are affecting the market in the MEA region, and they are contributing the least to the market growth.

Competitive Dashboard:

Globally, the market is very competitive. Presence of a number of well-established companies, all vying for a significant share of the market, has made it so. This has spurred a growth in investment and is taking the market forward.

Some of the key players for the global bacterial cell culture market are ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux S.A., Hi-Media Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Neogen Corporation, Eiken Chemical Co, Ltd., EMD (Merck) Millipore, Scharlab S.L., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Culture Media & Supplies, Inc., and others.

