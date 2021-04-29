Cab Services Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2018 – 2023 | BMW Group, Didi Chuxing, Daimler, Lyft, Uber, BiTaksi, Cabify, Grab, Gett, GoCatch, Ingogo, LeCab

Global Cab Services Market 2018 by Manufacturers Countries Type and Application Forecast to 2023

A cab or taxi service is a type of vehicle for hire with a driver, used by a single or small group of passengers on either sharing or non-sharing basis. The passenger hires a taxi for a defined route, which is pre-decided by the customer passenger. The taxi cab conveys passengers between locations of their choice. The cab service differs from other modes of public transport, where the pick-up and drop-off service locations are determined by the service provider and not by the passenger.

This report studies the Cab Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cab Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing use of cashless transaction in e-hailing and integration with digital wallets. The cash-based payment system for cab riders has been replaced by in-app payment system, which uses digital wallets. A surge in the smartphone application user base has significantly changed the payment system of cab aggregators. Money is preloaded in digital wallets by cab riders, and the service charge is automatically deducted at the destination point without using a two-way authentication process. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Technological developments in taxi market. In April 2016, the world’s first self-driving taxi service was launched by Singapore-based nuTonomy, which is an autonomous vehicle software startup. The company started this service with a small fleet of 6 cars during 2016.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: BMW Group, Didi Chuxing, Daimler, Lyft, Uber, BiTaksi, Cabify, Grab, Gett, GoCatch, Ingogo, LeCab

In Americas, US is the major revenue contributor to the market influenced by factors such as business, tourism, and leisure travel. Uber accounts for major market share of the US that provides on-demand for-hire car services through a smartphone app. Additionally, the growing adoption of online cab service companies further supports the growth of the cab booking service market in the region.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cab Services.

Market Segment by Type, covers

E-Hailing

Car Rentals

Radio Cabs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Business

Entertainment

Advertising

Others

Table of Content:

1 Cab Services Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BMW Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cab Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BMW Group Cab Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Didi Chuxing

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cab Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Didi Chuxing Cab Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Daimler

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cab Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Daimler Cab Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Lyft

3 Global Cab Services Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Cab Services Market Size by Regions

5 North America Cab Services Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Cab Services Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Cab Services Revenue by Countries

8 South America Cab Services Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Cab Services by Countries

10 Global Cab Services Market Segment by Type

11 Global Cab Services Market Segment by Application

12 Global Cab Services Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

