Camping Sleeping Bags Market Analysis to 2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Oase Outdoors, Big Agnes, Columbia Sportswear and more…

A sleeping bag is a bag used as a bed by those who engage in outdoor recreation activities such as camping, hiking, or climbing. It is like a blanket and used as a protection against wind, cold weather, and rain during outdoor expeditions. The camping sleeping bags vary in terms of size, insulation, and design. Two types of insulation materials are used to make camping sleeping bags: natural down fill and synthetic fill. Natural down fill bags weigh less and retain more heat, but they are costlier than synthetic fill bags and cannot be used in moist conditions. Synthetic fill bags absorb less water and are more resilient. However, they weigh more and cannot be compressed easily.

The increasing demand for sleeping bag drives the market. Some factors like people living standard growing disposable income and people preference toward camping lead to the growth of market. Additionally, the price of sleeping bag is cheap and cheerful and it may not cost a lot. ACPC dominates the market share due to the rapid population growth.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Oase Outdoors

Big Agnes

Columbia Sportswear

Exxel Outdoors

Jack Wolfskin

Snugpak

Vaude

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Camping Sleeping Bags market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Camping Sleeping Bags in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Camping Sleeping Bags in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Camping Sleeping Bags market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Camping Sleeping Bags market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

Natural Down Fill

Synthetic Fill



Market size by End User

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Camping Sleeping Bags market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Camping Sleeping Bags market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Camping Sleeping Bags companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Camping Sleeping Bags submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



