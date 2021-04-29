Cancer Immunotherapy Market Review, Research and Global Industry Analysis By 2023

13 June 2019 – The global Cancer Immunotherapy Market is growing pervasively and will continue so in the years to come mainly due to the growing prevalence of cancer. Though cancer is no more considered as a deadly disease, there still exist around 100 different types of cancer which are prevailing. Changing lifestyle is a key risk factor of these various types of cancers.

Cancer immunotherapy helps the immune system to target cancerous tumor cells, which is weakened due to the advancement of disease infections. While WHO has constantly been updating the world with the growing number of cancer cases worldwide; innovations getting transpired in the field of cancer therapies and treatments are too growing every year.

In such as scenario, cancer immunotherapy is considered as a proven, effective cancer treatment which is allowing its market to accrue vastly. Certainly, technological advancements transpired in the medical science and biotechnology is a major driving force that escalates the market on the global platform, improving the outlook for cancer treatments and sufficiently controlling the spread of the diseases.

Recognizing the traction, the market is witnessing globally; Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global cancer immunotherapy market will register a CAGR of 14.8% during 2017 – 2023, reaching USD 101.6 Bn. by 2023. In 2016, the market was valued at USD 36.8 Bn which means the market is expected to grow more than two-fold.

Large patient pool suffering from cancer has spurred the growth of the market. Well-spread awareness of cancer immunotherapy coupled with the advantages it offers, technological advancement, rapid adoption and increasing demand for therapy from emerging regions are driving the growth for the market.

Additional factors such as rising adverse effects, such as recurrence of cancer and organ failure, associated with conventional chemotherapies are fostering the market growth. Increasing R&D activities, clinical trials, and new approvals are fueling the growth of the market. Companies are collaborating with independent research centers and hospitals to bring novelties into therapies which are acting as major driving forces for the market.

The rapid uptake of this therapy by medical professionals as well as patients and increasing success rate are some of the dominant factors driving the market growth. The cancer immunotherapy market is flourishing, especially in emerging economies and the demand for advanced cancer immunotherapy is estimated to rise in the near future.

On the other hand, lack of awareness and adverse effects associated with immune therapeutic drugs are projected to impede the growth of the cancer immunotherapy market. Nevertheless, increasing number of immunotherapeutic drug classes, especially the target receptors for multiple myeloma and checkpoint inhibitors will support the market growth.

Also, the introduction of new molecules with inactive response to chemotherapy and numerous advent immunotherapeutic options, such as immunomodulators and CAR-T cell therapy is expected to foster the growth of the cancer immunotherapy market over the review period.

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market – Segments

MRFR has segmented its analysis into four Key dynamics for an easy grasp;

By Types of Therapy : Monoclonal Antibodies (naked monoclonal antibodies, conjugated monoclonal antibodies, and bispecific monoclonal antibodies.), Cytokines (Interferon, Interleukins, and others), Treatment Vaccines, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin, and Adoptive Cell Transfer among others.



By Applications : Liver Cancer, Childhood Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Stomach Cancer, and Lung Cancer among others.

By End-Users : Hospitals and Clinics among others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market – Regional Analysis

The North American region dominates the global cancer immunotherapy market. The market growth is majorly supported by the radiotherapy market in the US which is growing due to the large patient pool and substantial healthcare expenditures.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of types of cancer and thyroid fuelled by the consequences of the wrong lifestyle fosters the market growth in the region. Moreover, factors such as technological advancement and well-spread awareness among people towards the benefits of this therapy support market growth.

The cancer immunotherapy market in the European region is rapidly emerging as another lucrative market owing to the increasing number of cancer patients in the region. Furthermore, the proliferation of advanced treatment facilities alongside the availability of skilled medical professionals, and the government support for research & development drives the market in the region.

The Asia Pacific region accounts for another promising market for the cancer immunotherapy. Factors substantiating market growth include the increasing prevalence of cancer, spreading awareness among people about cancer, and the availability of new treatment methods. Proliferating markets in China and India majorly contribute to the market growth in the region.

The cancer immunotherapy market in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness slow growth due to the lack of awareness of the chronic diseases and the limited treatment facilities in these regions.

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market – Competitive Analysis

The market is fiercely competitive due to the presence of numerous large & small players, having the international presence. The global market for cancer immunotherapy appears intensely competitive with the several large and small players forming a competitive edge in the market incorporating strategic partnership, collaboration, acquisition, expansion, and technology launch. Significant investments are transpired in the field to bring innovations to the therapy and clinical trials.

Key Players:

Some of the eminent leaders of the market include Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis International AG, Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, ELI Lilly and Company, Seattle Genetics, Inc., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Industry/ Innovation/Related News:

October 8, 2018 – eTheRNA immunotherapies (Belgium), a clinical-stage company developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on its proprietary mRNA-based TriMix platform, announced the opening of a state-of-the-art mRNA manufacturing facility enabling the production of mRNA immunotherapies.

