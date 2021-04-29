Cleaning Robot market to reap over US$ 8,441.3 Mn in revenues by end of 2025

Cleaning robot market is expected to grow US$ 8,441.3 Mn by 2025 from US$ 2,105.0 Mn in 2017. Floor cleaning robots are expected to continue its dominance. Currently, almost 92% of the cleaning robots are for floor cleaning. This type of robots are used in residential, commercial, as well as industrial applications, as it saves time and doesn’t need any human observation all the time. Earlier floor cleaning robots used to come with vacuum cleaning application, but with the advancements in technology, the floor cleaning robots are manufactured to perform vacuum cleaning, mopping, disinfection, UV cleaning, and others.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in the coming year is the integration of AI technology in the robots for communication with the user and further automation of the activities performed by the robots. With increasing urbanization and busier life of the people in urban areas, there remains very less time for the cleaning activities. With the increasing theft cases, depending on any labor for the cleaning purpose in the absence of the owner of the home might be a bit risky. Therefore, many of the people are shifting towards robots for the cleaning activities of their homes in their presence as well as absence and to ensure proper cleaning of every corner of the house.

Cleaning robot market by type is segmented into floor cleaning, lawn cleaning, pool cleaning, window cleaning, and others. Different types of cleaning robots are used for different activities and accordingly have their use in one or more applications.

