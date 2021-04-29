CLOUD E-MAIL SECURITY MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025
Global Cloud E-mail Security Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Cloud E-mail Security Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
E-mail security refers to the cumulative measures taken by organizations for securing access to e-mail accounts. Different techniques are used by organizations to detect, monitor, report, and counter threats to e-mail accounts. These techniques include spam filters, digital signing of e-mail messages, strong passwords, and desktop-based anti-virus or anti-spam applications. They help organizations secure e-mail accounts from sophisticated threats and hackers. This helps in maintaining the confidentiality and integrity of the message by protecting sensitive data.
Try Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4038303-global-cloud-e-mail-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Intel
Raytheon
Symantec
TrendMicro
AppRiver
Apptix
Avira
Barracuda Networks
Dell SonicWALL
Entrust
Mimecast
Panda Security
Proofpoint
Watchguard
According to the report, a key driver for market growth is the rising number of instances of cloud service-specific attacks. Another reason for adopting cloud security solutions is the sudden increase in instances of attacks on the public and private cloud. One of the primary reasons for such attacks is the growing usage of cloud-based e-mail services and the users’ willingness to reveal personal information. The archived e-mails that are stored on the cloud are a major target for attackers. This compromises the users’ information, thereby resulting in identity theft and access to confidential e-mails.
In 2018, the global Cloud E-mail Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud E-mail Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud E-mail Security development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Spam Filters
Digital Signing Of E-Mail Messages
Desktop-Based Anti-Virus
Anti-Spam Applications
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Government Organizations
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud E-mail Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud E-mail Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4038303-global-cloud-e-mail-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud E-mail Security Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Cloud E-mail Security Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 Intel
12.2.1 Intel Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud E-mail Security Introduction
12.2.4 Intel Revenue in Cloud E-mail Security Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Intel Recent Development
12.3 Raytheon
12.3.1 Raytheon Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud E-mail Security Introduction
12.3.4 Raytheon Revenue in Cloud E-mail Security Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Raytheon Recent Development
12.4 Symantec
12.4.1 Symantec Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud E-mail Security Introduction
12.4.4 Symantec Revenue in Cloud E-mail Security Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.5 TrendMicro
12.5.1 TrendMicro Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud E-mail Security Introduction
12.5.4 TrendMicro Revenue in Cloud E-mail Security Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 TrendMicro Recent Development
12.6 AppRiver
12.6.1 AppRiver Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud E-mail Security Introduction
12.6.4 AppRiver Revenue in Cloud E-mail Security Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 AppRiver Recent Development
12.7 Apptix
12.7.1 Apptix Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud E-mail Security Introduction
12.7.4 Apptix Revenue in Cloud E-mail Security Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Apptix Recent Development
12.8 Avira
12.8.1 Avira Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud E-mail Security Introduction
12.8.4 Avira Revenue in Cloud E-mail Security Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Avira Recent Development
12.9 Barracuda Networks
12.9.1 Barracuda Networks Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cloud E-mail Security Introduction
12.9.4 Barracuda Networks Revenue in Cloud E-mail Security Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Barracuda Networks Recent Development
12.10 Dell SonicWALL
12.10.1 Dell SonicWALL Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cloud E-mail Security Introduction
12.10.4 Dell SonicWALL Revenue in Cloud E-mail Security Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Dell SonicWALL Recent Development
12.11 Entrust
12.12 Mimecast
12.13 Panda Security
12.14 Proofpoint
12.15 Watchguard
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
Also Read:
Global Cloud Migration Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4038303-global-cloud-e-mail-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025