Cloud E-mail Security Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

E-mail security refers to the cumulative measures taken by organizations for securing access to e-mail accounts. Different techniques are used by organizations to detect, monitor, report, and counter threats to e-mail accounts. These techniques include spam filters, digital signing of e-mail messages, strong passwords, and desktop-based anti-virus or anti-spam applications. They help organizations secure e-mail accounts from sophisticated threats and hackers. This helps in maintaining the confidentiality and integrity of the message by protecting sensitive data.

According to the report, a key driver for market growth is the rising number of instances of cloud service-specific attacks. Another reason for adopting cloud security solutions is the sudden increase in instances of attacks on the public and private cloud. One of the primary reasons for such attacks is the growing usage of cloud-based e-mail services and the users’ willingness to reveal personal information. The archived e-mails that are stored on the cloud are a major target for attackers. This compromises the users’ information, thereby resulting in identity theft and access to confidential e-mails.

In 2018, the global Cloud E-mail Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud E-mail Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud E-mail Security development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Spam Filters

Digital Signing Of E-Mail Messages

Desktop-Based Anti-Virus

Anti-Spam Applications

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Government Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud E-mail Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud E-mail Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

