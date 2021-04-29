Consumer identity and access management market Growth Opportunities , Business Goals and Forecast 2022 : Onegini, TransUnion, Ping Identity , Gigya, Centrify , Okta, Experian PLC, Janrain

Global consumer identity and access management market in 2015 is estimated at $7,968 million growing at 16.9% CAGR to reach $23,589 million in 2022. Identity and access management (IAM) solutions help organizations in the management of identities of employees, consumers, partners, contractors, and others to ensure secure and seamless services. Consumer IAM industry players help in implementing solutions that authenticate identities of customers across digital and non-digital channels. Consumer identity and access management solutions adopted by businesses assist in securing sensitive data of customers and protecting them from cyber-threats and other financial frauds. Moreover, increase in incidents of cyber-attacks and ongoing trend of using IoT across various sectors including public, manufacturing, education, defense, media & entertainment, and others are the prominent driving factors of the market. However, lack of standardization and rise in concerns towards cloud-based security is expected to hamper global consumer identity and access management solutions adoption trend. Moreover, growing adoption of mobile devices, increasing scalability & performance of consumer IAM security solutions in adverse conditions such as elastic demand, and aggrandized generation of network traffic are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of ” Consumer identity and access management market” Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013052

Top Key players

Onegini, TransUnion, Ping Identity Corporation, Gigya, Inc., Centrify Corporation, Okta, Inc., Experian PLC, Janrain, Inc., Mitek Systems Inc., Traxion Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc., MorphoTrust USA, GB Group Plc, ID Analytics, Inc., Aware Inc., and Equifax Inc.

The global consumer IAM industry is expected to grow at a prominent rate during the forecast period. The global consumer identity and access management industry in 2015 is comprised of advanced authentication which was $3,770 million, identity proofing services which was $2,473 million, and other which was $1,725 million. The banking, financial service, and insurance (BFSI) sector is one of the prominent end users in the market, owing to the trend of heavy investment of financial institutions in the IT infrastructure to secure customer data and provide access to financial products and services. The healthcare sector utilizes consumer IAM security services for securing sensitive data of patients, and providing easy access to services of medical institutes. In addition, the consumer IAM solutions used in energy and utility sector helps to provide access to real-time data, monitor customer usage patterns, and manage demand-supply gap and large volume of customer database.

CONSUMER IAM MARKET KEY BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of current trends and future estimations of the global consumer identity and access management market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

This report provides information on the drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis to offer insights on the potential market opportunities to make informed business decisions.

Quantitative analysis of the current consumer IAM market and estimations for the period 2014-2022 is provided to highlight the financial appetency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis of the consumer IAM market illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

The market share of consumer IAM industry and key strategies of market players have been comprehensively analyzed in the report.

Get Discount on this [email protected] https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013052

CONSUMER IAM MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

BY SERVICE

Professional Services (Implementation, Training & Support, and Consulting)

Managed Services

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

Cloud

On-premises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Consumer Goods & Retail

Energy & Utility

Public Sector

Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, and Manufacturing)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Belgium

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013052

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 CONSUMER IAM MARKET, BY SOLUTION

CHAPTER 5 CONSUMER IAM MARKET, BY SERVICE

CHAPTER 6 CONSUMER IAM MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

CHAPTER 7 CONSUMER IAM MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 8 CONSUMER IAM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILES

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]