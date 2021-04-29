Corrugated Board Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Corrugated Board market status and forecast, categorizes the global Corrugated Board market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Georgia-Pacific Packaging

International Paper

Packaging Corporation of America

RockTenn

Orora

Acme Corrugated Box

Alliance Packaging

CCB

American Corrugated

Smurfit Kappa

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Single Face Board

Single Wall Board

Double Wall Board

Triple Wall Board

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Household Appliances

Textiles

Food

Building Materials

Industrial Equipment

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Corrugated Board Market Research Report 2018

1 Corrugated Board Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Corrugated Board

1.2 Corrugated Board Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Corrugated Board Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Corrugated Board Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Single Face Board

1.2.4 Single Wall Board

1.2.5 Double Wall Board

1.2.6 Triple Wall Board

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Corrugated Board Segment by Application

1.3.1 Corrugated Board Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Household Appliances

1.3.3 Textiles

1.3.4 Food

1.3.5 Building Materials

1.3.6 Industrial Equipment

1.4 Global Corrugated Board Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Corrugated Board Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Corrugated Board (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Corrugated Board Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Corrugated Board Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Corrugated Board Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Georgia-Pacific Packaging

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Corrugated Board Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Georgia-Pacific Packaging Corrugated Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 International Paper

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Corrugated Board Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 International Paper Corrugated Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Packaging Corporation of America

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Corrugated Board Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Packaging Corporation of America Corrugated Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 RockTenn

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Corrugated Board Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 RockTenn Corrugated Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Orora

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Corrugated Board Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Orora Corrugated Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Acme Corrugated Box

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Corrugated Board Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Acme Corrugated Box Corrugated Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Alliance Packaging

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Corrugated Board Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Alliance Packaging Corrugated Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

..…..Continued

