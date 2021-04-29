Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market Analysis with Expected Growth during Forecast Period 2019-2025

Precision agriculture is a farming management concept based on observing, measuring and responding to inter and intra-field variability in crops.

Growing Demand for Food Products around the World Emphasizes the Need for Crop Protection in Precision Farming.

Yield Monitoring is One of the Primary Aspects for Crop Monitoring in Precision Farming.

In 2018, the global Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AGCO

AG Junction

John Deere

Dickey-john

TeeJet

Raven

Lindsay

Monsanto

Valmont

Yara

Topcon Positioning Systems

Trimble

DowDupont

Land O’Lakes

BASF

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Mapping

Yield

Scouting

Farm Planning

Automated Harvesting

Automated Spraying

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

