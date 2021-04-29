Cyber Insurance Market is is expected to thrive at impressive CAGR of nearly 28% during the period 2016-2022

The global market is expected to garner $14 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of nearly 28% during the period 2016-2022. North America constituted the largest cyber insurance market share in 2015 and it would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. Growth in the region is supplemented by enforcement of data protection regulations in U.S. Moreover, increase in levels of liability and legislative developments accelerate the market growth.

Key companies profiled in the report are American International Group, Inc. (U.S.), The Chubb Corporation (U.S.), Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd (Switzerland), XL Group Ltd (Republic of Ireland), Berkshire Hathaway (U.S.), Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (Germany), Munich Re Group (Germany), Lloyds (U.K.), Lockton Companies, Inc. (U.S.), and AON PLC (U.K.).

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012923

To analyze the global cyber insurance market, the cyber insurance is segmented based on company size, industry vertical, and geography. Companies are categorized as very small companies ($2.5 million to $99 million), small-sized companies ($100 million to $299 million), medium-sized companies ($300 million to $1 billion), and large ($1.1 billion and above). Among all, large companies pay larger premium for cyber liability policies, as these companies need to pay high cost to recover losses. Different industry vertical covered in this report include healthcare, retail, financial services (BFSI), information technology & services, and others (utilities, energy, manufacturing, construction, and transportation).

The cyber insurance market is analyzed across four geographical regions namely, North America (U.S. and rest of North America), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America holds the highest cyber insurance market share, followed by Europe, owing to high frequency of cyber-attacks faced by the U.S. companies.

North America dominates the cyber insurance market and accounts for around 87% of the overall cyber insurance market in 2015. Mandatory legislation regarding cyber security in several U.S. states has led to higher penetration of cyber liability insurance policies. The U.S. cyber insurance industry has become mature, and growth of the cyber insurance industry is projected to decrease owing to rising adoption of cyber liability insurance policies. Europe has very less penetration of cyber insurance liability policies as compared to that of the U.S. The European council has recently passed regulations regarding data protection and security, which are projected to be brought into effect in 2018. These regulations would oblige companies to purchase cyber insurance policies. Though Asia-Pacific accounts for negligible percentage share, it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to a significant increase in ransomware attacks.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012923

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Cyber Insurance Market By Company Size

Chapter 5: Global Cyber Insurance Market, By Industry Vertical

Chapter 7: Cyber Insurance Market, By Geography

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com