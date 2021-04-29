Cyber Insurance Market Poised to Achieve Significant Growth in the Years to Come

Cyber Insurance Market is expected to garner $14 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Increase in cyber risk awareness among high executives and high cyber-related losses boost the market. Also, implementation of legislation regarding data security in emerging nations is also likely to drive the market. As a result, the insurance and reinsurance providers of the cyber insurance industry have taken upon this opportunity to secure high margins. However, the complex and changing nature of cyber risks limits cyber insurance market growth.

The global cyber insurance market is segmented based on industry verticals, company size, and geography. Based on industry verticals, the market is segmented into healthcare, retail, financial services (BFSI), information technology and services, others (utilities, energy, manufacturing, construction, and transportation). BFSI and information technology sector were the early adopters of cyber liability insurance policies to protect their data. Although, as per the study, Healthcare vertical generates around one-third of the premium as these companies possess huge third-party data such as personal details of consumers, employment details and cybercriminals can easily misuse this data to make money. For instance, in the U.S., around 78% of hospitals are secured under cyber insurance.

Download Sample [email protected]https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1705

Based on revenue generated by companies, the cyber insurance market is categorized as very small-sized (2.5 million to 99 million), small-sized (100 million-299 million), medium-sized (300 million to 1billion), and large companies (1 billion and above). Despite the fact that cybersecurity and cyber risks are acknowledged as a serious threat, several companies do not purchase cyber insurance policies. However, the market has witnessed a change in the scenario. Companies of all sizes tend to purchase cyber insurance policies, owing to legal developments. Large companies contribute significantly, i.e., around 70% of the overall cyber insurance market in 2015, as loss of any kind of data has negative repercussions on their businesses.

North America dominates the cyber insurance market and accounts for around 87% of the overall cyber insurance market in 2015. Mandatory legislation regarding cybersecurity in several U.S. states has led to higher penetration of cyber liability insurance policies. The U.S. cyber insurance industry has become mature, and growth of the cyber insurance industry is projected to decrease owing to the rising adoption of cyber liability insurance policies. Europe has very less penetration of cyber insurance liability policies as compared to that of the U.S. The European Council has recently passed regulations regarding data protection and security, which are projected to be brought into effect in 2018. These regulations would oblige companies to purchase cyber insurance policies. Though Asia-Pacific accounts for negligible percentage share, it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to a significant increase in ransomware attacks.

Key findings of the Cyber Insurance Market study:

North America generated the highest revenue in 2015 and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period.

generated the highest revenue in 2015 and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period. Europe is projected to grow at the highest rate.

is projected to grow at the highest rate. Large companies contribute significantly to the generation of cyber insurance premium.

Healthcare industry was the major buyer of cyber insurance policies in 2015 and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period.

Inquire for purchase [email protected]https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1705

Key companies profiled in the report are American International Group, Inc. (U.S.), The Chubb Corporation (U.S.), Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd (Switzerland), XL Group Ltd (Republic of Ireland), Berkshire Hathaway (U.S.), Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (Germany), Munich Re Group (Germany), Lloyd’s (U.K.), Lockton Companies, Inc. (U.S.), and AON PLC (U.K.).

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com