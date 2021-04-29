Data Fabric Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Data Fabric Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 100 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to hold the largest share of the data fabric market in 2017. The growth is fueled by the growing need of people to simplify their workload related to security, and their increasing dependence on data generated from various IT systems used for financial transactions. The manufacturing vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need to manage data coming from various connected machines and other IT systems, such as supply chain management.

Major business applications for which the data fabric is utilized are fraud detection and security management; governance, risk, and compliance management; customer experience management; sales and marketing management; and business process management. The adoption of data fabric for business process management is expected to increase significantly in the coming years because of the increasing need for resolving business process-related issues in real time and the need for streamlining operations across industries.

In 2018, the global Data Fabric market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 23.5% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Data Fabric status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Fabric development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Denodo Technologies

Global IDS

International Business Machines Corporation

Informatica

NetApp, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Software AG

Splunk, Inc.

Syncsort

Talend S.A.

VMware, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Teradata Corporation

K2View

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Managed services

Professional services

Market segment by Application, split into

Fraud detection and security management

Customer experience management

Governance, risk, and compliance management

Sales and marketing management

Business process management

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Data Fabric Market during the forecast period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Data Fabric Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Fabric status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Data Fabric are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

