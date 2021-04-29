Disposable medical gloves Market to show strong growth to 2023 scrutinized in new research

The global disposable gloves market was valued at $6,146.2 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $10,061.0 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The world disposable gloves market is primarily driven by increasing awareness of safety and hygiene amongst healthcare providers and patients. Disposable gloves have application in various industries that include healthcare, pharmaceutical, food, automotive, and others. These gloves serve the purpose of protection during various activities that involve toxic chemicals, reactive materials, or unhygienic conditions. Moreover, the manufacturing process of certain products such as drugs and foods, require a high level of cleanliness and handling of these products is the critical operation that may lead to product contamination if due care is not taken.

The major factors driving the growth of disposable gloves market is a rising concern for safety and hygiene coupled with the novel manufacturing technologies for making gloves temperature-resistant, rupture- resistant and control latex-associated infections. Owing to the necessity for product quality control, workers safety, hygiene, and protection against chemicals, the demand for disposable gloves is expected to rise in the future. Healthcare professionals, doctors, and surgeons use medical gloves for surgeries and other related activities that are contagious and can be infectious. Furthermore, disposable gloves have application in household purposes for cleaning and dishwashing. Thus, due to increasing concern for safety, hygiene, and product quality, the market of disposable gloves foresees a promising growth in the future. However, highly competitive pricing offered by local manufacturers could hamper market growth. Moreover, developing and untapped economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for disposable glove manufacturers in the near future.

The global disposable gloves product market is segmented based on form, type, application, and region. Based on form, the market is segmented into powdered and non-powdered form. Based on type, the market is segmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into medical and non-medical applications. Further, medical is sub segmented into examination and surgical gloves. Based on non-medical application, the market is sub segmented into food service, clean room, and industrial applications. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

>Natural Rubber Gloves

>Nitrile Gloves

>Vinyl Gloves

>Neoprene

>Polyethylene

>Others

By Form

>Powdered

>Non-powdered

By Application

>Medical

Examination

Surgical

>Non-Medical

Food Service

Clean Room

Industrial

By Region

>North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

>Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

China

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA

Middle East

Latin America

Africa

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

>Top Glove Corporation Berhad

>Supermax Corporation Berhad

>Semperit AG Holding

>Rubberex Corp. M Bhd

>Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

>Hartalega Holdings Berhad

>Dynarex Corporation

>Cardinal Health, Inc.

>B. Braun Melsungen AG

>Ansell Limited

>The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:

>Unigloves (UK) Limited

>Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd

>Cypress Medical Products LLC

>Microflex Corporation

>M?lnlycke Health Care

>YTY Industry Holdings Berhad

