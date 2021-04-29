E-recruitment Market Demand and Key Players by 2024: Recruit, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, SEEK, Zhilian, 51job, Naukri, StepStone, Dice Holdings, Glassdoor, SimplyHired, TopUSAJobs, 104 Job Bank
Global E-recruitment Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024
E-recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of E-recruitment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Recruit, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, SEEK, Zhilian, 51job, Naukri, StepStone, Dice Holdings, Glassdoor, SimplyHired, TopUSAJobs, 104 Job Bank
This study considers the E-recruitment value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Full-time Recruitment
Part-time Recruitment
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Secretarial/Clerical
Accounting/Financial
Computing
Technical/Engineering
Professional/Managerial
Nursing/Medical/Care
Hotel/Catering
Sales/Marketing
Others
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global E-recruitment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of E-recruitment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global E-recruitment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the E-recruitment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of E-recruitment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
2019-2024 Global E-recruitment Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global E-recruitment by Players
4 E-recruitment by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global E-recruitment Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
