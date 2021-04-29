E-waste Management Market forecast to 2027 insights shared in detailed report- Aurubis AG, Global Electric Electronic Processing, Boliden AB, Stena Technoworld AB, Electronic Recyclers International

E-waste or electronic waste is the discarded electronic or electrical devices and equipment. An electronic/electrical device reaches to the recycle stage due to end of its life cycle, new innovations in technology, or owing to the changing expectations of the consumers. The reduced life span of electrical, electronic and consumer electronic devices (mobile phones, TVs, computers, fridges, washing machines, and others) has already led to a significant amount of e-waste being generated and it is increasing exponentially. The increasing desire of people for adopting newer and technologically advanced devices has led to generation of tons of e-waste across the globe. These products contain materials having high value, at the same time, they can lead to environmental pollution if incinerated or land filled.

The E-waste Management Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000152

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global E-waste Management Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

– Aurubis AG

– Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.

– Boliden AB

– Stena Technoworld AB

– Electronic Recyclers International, Inc.

– Sims Metal Management Ltd.

– MBA Polymers, Inc.

– Umicore S.A.

– Tetronics Ltd.

– Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

There are many factors driving the e-waste management market globally. The continuous innovations in electronics and electrical industries along with the migration from analog to digital technologies have led to tremendous increase in the e-waste being generated, thereby fueling the global e-waste management market. Furthermore, the awareness about harmful effects caused by e-waste materials to environment and health of living beings has significantly contributed to growth of e-waste management market worldwide. In addition, the requirement to recycle and reuse the valuable substances/minerals present in electrical and electronic devices is another factor bolstering the global e-waste management market. The global e-waste management market is further strengthened owing to a number of government rules being implemented for the regulation, reuse and recycling of e-waste.

Avail Discount on this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000152

Research Coverage

The global e-waste management market has been segmented based on recycler type into glass recycler, plastic recycler, metal recycler, and printed circuit board (PCB) recycler. Furthermore, the market is classified on the basis of material recovery as metal, plastic, and glass including others. In addition, the global e-waste management market has been segmented based on source type into household appliances (washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, etc.), entertainment & consumer electronics, and IT & telecommunication (computers, phones, printers, etc.).

The overall e-waste management market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the e-waste management market.

Reason to Buy:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global e-waste management Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the e-waste management Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

For More Information: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000152