Employment Screening Services Market Size to Incur Rapid Extension at Magnifying CAGR of 7.7% – Research Strategy and Growth Opportunities by 2022

The Global Employment Screening Services Market accounted for $3,012 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $4,743 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2022.

Employment screening refers to the credibility check undertaken by different organizations before hiring an employee in an organization. Employers use this service to consolidate an array of employment, financial, criminal, educational, and other records about an individual for employment purpose.

First Advantage, HireRight, LLC, Employment Screening Services, Inc., DataFlow Group, Lowers Risk Group, Insperity, GoodHire, Capita PLC, InfoMart, Inc., Employment Screening Resources, PreHire Screening Services, Mintz Global Screening, Verifile Ltd., Triton, Agenda Screening Services, Paychex, Inc., Experian, ADP, LLC., REED, A-Check America, Inc., S2Verify, LLC, CareerBuilder, LLC., Mind Your Business, ClearCare, and Paycor, Inc.

As the hiring and recruitment sector is technology driven, it has led to the development of superior quality services. The employment service provider segment accounted for the largest market share by offering innovative solutions for superior employment screening services. The employment screening services market is highly competitive in nature, owing to presence of numerous companies that provide background screening and employment history checks. At present, employers are highly concerned about the recruitment process, owing to advent of startups and developing organizations.

On the basis of application, the employment screening services market is divided into verification of education & employment, drug & health screening, criminal background checks, credit history checks, and other applications. The geographical breakdown and detailed analysis covers the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia.

High adoption rate of advanced technologies in employment screening services

Opportunities in untapped and emerging markets.

Wide applicability of employment screening services

Technology risks associated with employment screening services

Government regulation-based issues

Verification of Education & Employment

Drug & Health Screening

Criminal Background Checks

Credit History Checks

Other Applications

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

