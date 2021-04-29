Enterprise Portal Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Enterprise Portal Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 104 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Enterprise Portal market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Enterprise Portal market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

An enterprise portal, also known as an enterprise information portal (EIP), is a framework for integrating information, people and processes across organizational boundaries in a manner similar to the more general web portals. Enterprise portals provide a secure unified access point, often in the form of a web-based user interface, and are designed to aggregate and personalize information through application-specific portlets.

One hallmark of enterprise portals is the de-centralized content contribution and content management, which keeps the information always updated. Another distinguishing characteristic is that they cater for customers, vendors and others beyond an organization’s boundaries. This contrasts with a corporate portal which is structured for roles within an organization. The enterprise portal market is getting popular day by day owing to factors such as cost-effectiveness, user-friendly environment, and implementation. It is observed that enterprises are showing interest in adopting portal and are investing more in their portal design. The rising competition among enterprises to retain customers is further fueling the market growth.

It has been observed that North America market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global enterprise portal market. Owing to fast implementation of advanced technology, well-established trade center and the rising competition among market players. The market for enterprise portals in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR. The rise in the number of manufacturing and automotive industry in the region is boosting the enterprise portal market. The presence of major technology giants in the region is the major reason boosting enterprise portal market growth.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Portal market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Enterprise Portal status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Portal development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Red Hat

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Unicon

Sumerge Software Solutions

Liferay

Sitecore

Iflexion

Tata Consultancy Services

Infosys

HCL Technologies

Accenture

Teamspace

CubeServ

Doyen Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Employee Portal

Customer Portal

Supplier Portal

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Enterprise Portal in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Enterprise Portal Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Enterprise Portal Market in the near future.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Enterprise Portal are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

