Family/indoor Entertainment Centers Market Growth Industry Overview and Future Scope Analysis by Top Brands Like – Dave & Buster’s, CEC Entertainment, Cinergy Entertainment, KidZania, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, The Walt Disney Company

Family/indoor entertainment centers (FEC) are miniature indoor/outdoor amusement parks marketed toward families with small children to teenagers, and often are entirely indoors or associated with a larger operation such as a theme park. It offers a wide variety of entertainment activities for all age groups. FEC’s usually cater to sub-regional markets of larger metropolitan areas and are generally small compared to full-scale amusement parks, with fewer attractions, a lower per-person per-hour cost to consumers than traditional amusement parks. FEC’s are more preferred as an entertainment and leisure option by families over the outdoor entertainment centers, as the environmental factors and climate changes do not affect any fun time or experience of the customers.

Some of Companies Covered in this Report Dave & Buster's, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Cinergy Entertainment, KidZania, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, The Walt Disney Company, Lucky Strike Entertainment, FunCity, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and LEGOLAND Discovery Center.

Growth in per capita disposable income, availability of diversified gaming and entertainment options, and favorable youth demographics in the Asia-Pacific region are some of the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, home gaming and mobile devices, high initial cost, and increase in ticket prices majorly restricts the market growth. Furthermore, continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play is believed to create significant demand for the family/indoor entertainment centers market. Besides, substantial growth in investments by malls in the Asia-Pacific region and integration of new technologies such as virtual reality gaming, 3D technology, and others provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

