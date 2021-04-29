Global Calcium Carbonate Market 2019 Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth 2023

Calcium Carbonate Market Information: By Type (Ground Calcium Carbonate And Precipitated Calcium Carbonate), Application (Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Water Treatment, Construction, And Others) And Region- Forecast Till 2023

Market Overview

Calcium carbonate is colorless, odorless, insoluble, a crystalline substance widely used as a calcium supplement.

The global calcium carbonate market is segmented on the basis of the type as ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC). The precipitated calcium carbonate is the leading segment due to its purity, compatibility, and particle size. The use of precipitated calcium carbonate is increasing in the paper industry because it enhances printing surface and brightness of paper. Although, precipitated calcium carbonate is pure and better as compared to ground calcium carbonate, the low price for ground calcium carbonate is likely to lead the global calcium carbonate during the forecast period. However, the environmental issues pertaining to the limestone mining and replacement by kaolin may challenge the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Omya AG

Imerys Pigments, Inc

Mineral Technologies Inc

United Mining Investments Co

Yuncheng Chemical Industrial CO., Ltd

Huber Engineered Materials

Zhejiang Jiande Longhua plastics Ltd

MARUA CALCIUM CO., LTD

GLC Minerals, LLC

Calchem

Graymont Limited

FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE CO., LTD.

Regional Analysis:

The global calcium carbonate market is segmented into five regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest emerging region on account of the growing paper & pulp, paints & coatings, and building & construction end-use industries in the region.

North America is the dominating region due to the high demand for the product from paper & pulp and food & beverage industries in the region.

The increasing demand for paints & coatings, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals are likely to drive the market in the European region.

The infrastructural activities in the GCC countries are expected to fuel the calcium carbonate market growth in the Middle East & the African region.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Calcium Carbonate Market is segmented on the basis of the type, application, and region.

Based on the type, the global calcium carbonate market is segmented into ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC).

The global calcium carbonate market is segmented by its application into paper, paints & coatings, plastics, adhesives & sealants, water treatment, construction, and others.

The global calcium carbonate market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

