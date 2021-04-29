Global Cognitive Analytics Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cognitive Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 107 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

The healthcare and life sciences industry is estimated to have the largest share of the cognitive analytics market in 2017. Cognitive analytics enables organizations in the healthcare and life sciences industry to accelerate scientific discoveries, transform clinical trials, and improve the execution and engagement for better treatment and care management, leading to the high adoption of the technology in this industry.

Organizations are deploying cognitive analytics solutions, either on-premises or on-demand (cloud). The demand for cloud-based cognitive analytics solutions is expected to grow at a higher rate. Due to the scalability and agility of cloud-based technologies, more enterprises are proactively adopting cloud-based cognitive analytics solutions to avail the cost-saving benefits and increase their operational efficiency.

In 2018, the global Cognitive Analytics market size was 1800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 14800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 30.1% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Cognitive Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Amazon Web Services

Google

Microsoft

Oracle

SAS Institute

Intel

Cisco Systems

Nokia

HPE

Nuance Communications

Ipsoft

Narrative Science

Sinequa

Persado

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Managed services

Professional services

Consulting services

Deployment and integration

Support and maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

Asset maintenance

Fraud and risk management

Customer analysis and personalization

Sales and marketing management

Supply chain management

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Cognitive Analytics Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Cognitive Analytics Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Cognitive Analytics Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cognitive Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Cognitive Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Cognitive Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

