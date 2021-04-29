Global Data Science Platform Market with Highest CAGR 28.9% during 2019 to 2025 says at MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Data Science Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 104 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

In business functions, the logistics segment holds the largest market share and is gaining significant importance among corporates and enterprises. In the logistics industry, customer satisfaction, global expansion, strong delivery and transport network, and presence of wide global/local presence are the most essential factors. Data scientists apply advanced mathematics and statistics to address numerous business queries that delivers insights to management, thereby maximizing the return on assets and high Returns on Investments (RoI).

The on-premises deployment model has a higher adoption, compared to the on-demand deployment model. The on-premises deployment model provides confidentiality and privacy parameters to the organizational data; hence, most of the organizations are adopting the on-premises deployment model. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment has shown the largest market share in vertical segment, where data science platform helps financial institutions to cut down on the risks that are likely to arise from the poor quality of data.

In 2018, the global Data Science Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 28.9% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Data Science Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Science Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

IBM

Google

Wolfram

Datarobot

Cloudera

Rapidminer

Domino Data Lab

Dataiku

Alteryx

Continuum Analytics

Bridgei2i Analytics

Datarpm

Rexer Analytics

Feature Labs

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

On-Demand

Market segment by Application, split into

Marketing

Sales

Logistics

Risk

Customer Support

Human Resources

Operations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Data Science Platform Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Data Science Platform Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Data Science Platform Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Science Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Data Science Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Data Science Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

