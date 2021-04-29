Global Electronic Dental Records (EDR) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
In this report, the Global Electronic Dental Records (EDR) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electronic Dental Records (EDR) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Electronic Dental Records (EDR) market, analyzes and researches the Electronic Dental Records (EDR) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Curve Dental
RxNT
ACE Dental Software
Solutionreach
Denticon
Dentrix Ascend
Dentrix Enterprise
Eaglesoft
IDentalSoft
MaxiDent
Dovetail
DentiMax
The MOGO Cloud Dental Software
Umbie DentalCare
Open Dental
Carestream Dental
Practice-Web
EXACT
Axex Dental
Tab32
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Electronic Dental Records (EDR) can be split into
Design Software
Simulation Software
Diagnosis Software
Other
Market segment by Application, Electronic Dental Records (EDR) can be split into
Clinical
Hospital
