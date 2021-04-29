Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Market 2019 Volume, Value, Sales Price, Specification Forecast to 2027

theinsightpartners.com Adds Latest Report Titled On:- Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Resin (Epoxy, Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Others); Application (Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Wastewater treatment, Irrigation, Water supply, Others) and Geography

Global “Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Market” report (2019 – 2027) looking into the present-day industry tendency related to the demand, supply, and sales with respect to latest improvement. The analysis represents the comprehensive information about future prospects, industry policies and regulations implemented in each region. The global Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping market size is analyzed based on four segments – Leading Manufactures, end-users, product type and regions.

Competitive Analysis: The report includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Composite Pipes Industry LLC

Enduro Composites, Inc.

Fibrex Corporation

Future Pipe Industries

Graphite India Limited

Harwal Group

Sarplast SA

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company

Smithline Reinforced Composites FZC

TECHNOBELL Ltd

Market is segmented as follows-

The global glass reinforced plastic piping market is segmented on the basis of resin and application. Based on resin, the market is segmented as epoxy, polyester, vinyl ester, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as oil & gas, chemicals, wastewater treatment, irrigation, water supply, and others.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

