Global Gluten-Free Food Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Global Gluten-Free Food Market (2018-2023)” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Gluten-Free Food Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Gluten is a family of proteins usually found in cereal grains like wheat, barley, rye, and spelt, and gives an elastic texture to dough. Gluten also acts as natural glue that holds food together.

Gluten consumption has become a matter of concern for the food and health industry due owing to the increased prevalence of celiac disease and gluten-related allergies. Celiac disease causes the body to reject gluten and fight back in the form of severe digestive issues and anemia, among other health hazards. It affects 1%-2% of the global population and is predicted to grow exponentially in the next 15 years.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3176



Also, consciousness among the masses regarding the benefits of healthier living will positively impact the growth of the market. The global gluten-free food market was valued at USD 3.88 Bn in 2016, and is projected to expand from USD 4.48 Bn in 2018, to USD 6.47 Bn in 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60%.

There are seven types of gluten-free food: bakery food, dairy food, meat and its substitutes, pasta, condiments, spices and spreads, desserts and ice cream, and ready-to-eat meals. The gluten-free bakery food segment held the largest share of the market (29%) in 2018, owing to the high global demand for gluten-free bread, buns, and rolls. This segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% over 2018–2023.

Regional insights:

Europe is estimated to be on track to record the highest CAGR (10.3%) during the forecasted period, sustained by changing consumer perceptions about the effects of gluten-free diets, such as weight loss and good health. North America held the largest market share (53%) in 2018, underpinned by the rising number of patients diagnosed with celiac disease.

Distribution channel segment insights:

The common distribution channels for the market are conventional stores, specialty stores, and drug stores. Conventional retailers include grocery stores, club stores, and mass merchandisers. Among the different distribution channels, conventional stores held the highest market share (83%), given their ease of accessibility.

Companies covered:

1. Kraft Heinz Company

2. Conagra Brands, Inc.

3. General Mills, Inc.

4. Kellogg Company

5. Dr. Schar AG/SPA

6. Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

7. Doves Farm

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/global-gluten-free-food-market

Table of Content



Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered

1.3. Executive summary – global

1.4. Executive summary – North America

1.5. Executive summary – Europe

1.6. Executive summary – Asia-Pacific

1.7. Executive summary – South America

1.8. Executive summary – The Middle East and Africa

Chapter 2: Global gluten-free food market – market overview

2.1. Global market overview – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), geography-wise market revenue (USD Bn), and market attractiveness analysis

2.2. Global – market drivers

2.3. Global – market trends

2.4. Global – challenges

2.5. Porter’s five forces analysis

2.6. Market segmentation based on product type (bakery food, dairy food, meat and meat substitutes, desserts and ice cream, condiments, spices and spreads, pasta, and ready-to-eat meals) – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

2.7. Market segmentation based on distribution channel (conventional stores, specialty stores, and drug stores) – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

Chapter 3: North America gluten-free food market

3.1. Regional market overview – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

3.2. Market segmentation based on product type (bakery food, dairy food, meat and meat substitutes, desserts and ice cream, condiments, spices and spreads, pasta, and ready-to-eat meals) – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

3.3. Market segmentation based on distribution channel (conventional stores, specialty stores, and drug stores) – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

Chapter 4: Europe gluten-free food market

4.1. Regional market overview – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

4.2. Market segmentation based on product type (bakery food, dairy food, meat and meat substitutes, desserts and ice cream, condiments, spices and spreads, pasta, and ready-to-eat meals) – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

4.3. Market segmentation based on distribution channel (conventional stores, specialty stores, and drug stores) – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

Chapter 5: Asia-Pacific gluten-free food market

5.1. Regional market overview – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

5.2. Market segmentation based on product type (bakery food, dairy food, meat and meat substitutes, desserts and ice cream, condiments, spices and spreads, pasta, and ready-to-eat meals) – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

5.3. Market segmentation based on distribution channel (conventional stores, specialty stores, and drug stores) – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

Chapter 6: South America gluten-free food market

6.1. Regional market overview – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

6.2. Market segmentation based on product type (bakery food, dairy food, meat and meat substitutes, desserts and ice cream, condiments, spices and spreads, pasta, and ready-to-eat meals) – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

6.3. Market segmentation based on distribution channel (conventional stores, specialty stores, and drug stores) – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

Chapter 7: The Middle East and Africa gluten-free food market

7.1. Regional market overview – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

7.2. Market segmentation based on product type (bakery food, dairy food, meat and meat substitutes, desserts and ice cream, condiments, spices and spreads, pasta, and ready-to-eat meals) – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

7.3. Market segmentation based on distribution channel (conventional stores, specialty stores, and drug stores) – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

Chapter 8: Competitive landscape

8.1. Kraft Heinz Company

8.1. a. Company snapshot

8.1. b. Product offerings

8.1. c. Recent initiatives

8.1. d. Growth strategy

8.1. e. Geographical presence

8.1. f. Key numbers

8.2. Hain Celestial, Inc.

8.3. ConAgra Brands, Inc.

8.4. General Mills, Inc.

8.5. Kellogg Company

8.6. Dr. Schar AG/SPA

8.7. Doves Farm



Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3176

About Us:

​

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com