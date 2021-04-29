Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market Growth Rate, Future Trends and Challenges, Major Drivers and Opportunities to 2025 :Rahman Group , Honeywell Safety Products , Oftenrich Holdings , COFRA Holding AG , Saina , Jal Group , ELTEN , UVEX Safety Group
Industrial protective footwear are used in industries such as construction, manufacturing, chemical, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, food, transportation, mining, others to ensure workers’ safety. Concerns for workplace safety is on a rise due to stringent regulations mandating high standards of worker safety across organizations.
Rapid industrial development, rise in number of accidents at workplace, and stringent government rules & regulations regarding workers’ safety are the major drivers that boost the growth of industrial protective footwear market. However, lack of awareness and low adoption in small and mid-sized industries is expected to hinder the market growth. Introduction of innovative products and expansion in untapped geographies are projected to offer new opportunities for the market in coming years.
The report segments the global industrial protective footwear market on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is classified into waterproof, rubber, leather, and plastic footwear. By application, it is categorized into manufacturing, construction, mining, oil & gas, chemical, food, pharmaceuticals, and transportation.
Companies Covered in this Report
Rahman Group
Honeywell Safety Products
Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd.
COFRA Holding AG
Saina Corporation Co. Ltd.
Jal Group
ELTEN GmbH
UVEX Safety Group
VF Corporation
Rock Fall Ltd.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The report provides quantitative as well as qualitative analysis about the current trend and opportunities during the forecast period (2016 – 2022).
Region wise distribution of industrial protective footwear market is analyzed to identify the potential geographic markets.
The report also explains about the various drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global industrial protective footwear market.
In-depth analysis about the key segments is provided in the report.
Porter’s Five Force model examines the market competitiveness.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
BY TYPE
Waterproof Footwear
Rubber Footwear
Leather Footwear
Plastic Footwear
BY APPLICATION
Manufacturing
Construction
Oil & Gas
Chemical
Food
Mining
Pharmaceuticals
Transportation
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Italy
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
Australia
China
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Table of Contents
Chapter: 1 INTRODUCTION
Chapter: 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Chapter: 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
Chapter: 4 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY TYPE
Chapter: 5 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY APPLICATION
Chapter: 6 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PPROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
