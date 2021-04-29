Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
In this report, the Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market, analyzes and researches the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Cisco systems (U.S.)
Google Inc. (U.S.)
IBM Corp. (U.S.)
Microsoft Corp. (U.S.)
Oracle Corp. (U.S.)
Qualcomm (U.S.)
ESRI (U.S.)
Zebra Technologies (U.S.)
Ericsson (Sweden.)
Teldio (U.S.)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) can be split into
Satellite, Microwave, and Infrared Remote Sensing
Observed Time Difference of Arrival (OTDOA)and Enhanced Observed Time Difference of Arrival (E-OTD)
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communication (NFC)
Context Aware Technology
Wi-Fi/WLAN, UWB, BT/BLE, Beacons, and A-GPS
Others
Market segment by Application, Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) can be split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Defense
Government and Public Utilities
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Industrial Manufacturing
Retail and E-Commerce
Transportation and Logistics
Others
