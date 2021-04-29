Global Near Field Communication in Healthcare Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

In the current age, where data speaks a lot and listeners are increasing because of the advent of analytics, obtaining relevant data becomes a key factor. Near field communication (NFC) in healthcare can provide the same benefits. Furthermore, it can be applied to tracking when doctors and healthcare professionals have attended a patient to reduce human error like forgetting to mark the log that the patient is being visited, regularly. Furthermore, with a robust surging trend in the generation of medical data, security becomes a primary concern of people handling the data. This protection can be provided by the use of NFC to control access which will also enhance the operational efficiency by improving processes of access. Furthermore, it can provide the real-time updates on patient care. It can help to track where the patient is, the location of the nurses, the treatment administered by the doctor and this entire data is stored in access-controlled databases. This can help in streamlining logistics, prevent errors and simplify record-keeping. NFC tags and wristbands can replace the regular bracelets worn by patients to keep them updated with real-time information like when the last medication was given or which procedure is to be performed next.

Market Dynamics

The primary driver of the near field communication market is the increasing trend of movement towards connected healthcare enterprise, driven by data which acts as the new currency of healthcare economy. With increasing prevalence of remote patient monitoring, device interoperability becomes very important as the caregivers are relying more on data as compared to interactions and observations. Another critical driver of the market is the rising adoption of smart appliances in healthcare. This factor is giving rise to the innovations in smartphone healthcare, fitness tracker rings, and others. Taking fitness tracker rings as an example, these provide excellent services to the customer by measuring and monitoring sleeping duration, heart rate, distance, running, steps and calories burned on a daily basis. Furthermore, recent technological developments in NFC are also driving the market growth. Micro-electronics TechVision Opportunity Engine covers the electronics based advancements in NFC. However, the market growth can be inhibited by the factors like high costs associated with the technology as well as the security concerns over the usage of the data.

Market Segmentation

The Near Field Communications in Healthcare Market is a subcategory of various segmentations of the NFC Market as a whole. By application and end-user categorization, the market acts as a subdivision of NFC market. Regarding end-user, the market can be subdivided into medical and healthcare, and medical devices. However, the market can be divided by device operating mode into peer-to-peer, card emulation and reader emulation. By tools, we can segment the market into PC and Laptops, Smartphones and Tablets, and other devices. By product and software, the market can be segmented into Auxiliary product, NFC software, and Non-Auxiliary products.

Geographical Analysis

By geography, NFC in healthcare is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Rest of the world. North America dominates the world market share followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to rise at highest CAGR shortly.

Key Players

The crucial players in the market include Google Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom Limited, Gemalto NV and others.

