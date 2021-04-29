Global Oleochemicals Market Expected to Reach $28,728 million by 2023 – Emery Oleochemicals, Wilmar International, Oleon NV, KLK Oleo, Musim Mas Group, Croda International
The global oleochemicals market was valued at $17,964 million in 2016 which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2017 to 2023 to reach $28,728 million by 2023. Oleochemicals are the chemical products derived from animal or vegetable triglycerides. These products are viewed as natural, green, organic, safe, renewable, and biodegradable by the scientists and consumers.
Palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and high erucic rapeseed oil along with animals fats such as tallow and lard are most commonly used raw materials for the production of oleochemicals. These are used in broad range of application such as for the production of detergent, personal care products, lubricants, green solvents, and bioplastics.
In 2016, Asia-Pacific and Europe were the leading regions, in terms of both value and volume. Asia-Pacific is the leading region for oleochemicals, owing to the strong raw material base and expanding world scale plants. Moreover, the recent developments and modernization in oleochemicals manufacturing plants in Asia offer excellent raw material integration and give producers competitive advantage above overseas competitors. Increase in demand for bio-degradable products and sustainable solutions along with favorable regulations drive the market in various segments of chemical industry.
Further, oleochemicals are used in wide range of applications and several emerging applications of oleochemicals are replacing petroleum-based products, which is expected to create substantial growth opportunity to the global industry players. However, volatile prices of important oils and fats restrain the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
The global oleochemicals market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into fatty acid, fatty alcohol, methyl ester, glycerol, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized as pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, soap & detergents, polymers, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The major market players are as follows
Emery Oleochemicals
Wilmar International
Oleon NV
KLK Oleo
Musim Mas Group
Croda International
IOI Group
Procter & Gamble Co.
Twin River Technologies
Chemical Associates Inc.
The other major players in the industry include the following
Evyap Oleo
Godrej Industries
Cargill Inc.
CREMER
Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Fatty Acid
Fatty Alcohol
Methyl Ester
Glycerol
Others
By Application
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Food & Beverages
Soap & Detergents
Polymers
Others
