Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Offered in New Research Forecasted through 2022
The Global Ophthalmic Devices Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period . As seen, the ophthalmic industry is a rapidly growing area in today’s medical world. Ophthalmic devices cover a wide range of tools and products which are used in eye surgery and curing different types of eye ailments.
Ophthalmic devices as a whole covers many products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases, as well as systems and consumables for cataract, retinal and refractive surgery. A contrast between conditions such as vision defects (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma and other retinal disorders, the incidence of which proportionally increases with age has preoccupied the market.
Market Dynamics
High rates of eye diseases across the world promises a rising demand for ophthalmic devices and thus a promising market for ophthalmic device makers. The older population base is widening and is more susceptible towards developing eye diseases. This is further anticipated to widen the base for the ophthalmic devices market growth. Hence, an efficient diagnosis and treatment via integrated products and systems are required.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented in terms of the technology used, products developed, the geography and finally the end-users. Some of the widely spread subcategories of devices includes the diagnostic devices such as ophthalmoscopes and optical coherence tomography, surgical devices such as Lasik’s, tonometers and pacho machines, corneal implants such as eye sphere implant and finally, the hardwares like contact lenses and eyeglasses. Today, the key players supplies a comprehensive range of laser and diagnostic systems. The product portfolio in the area of refractive surgery primarily includes systems and consumables for minimally invasive refractive surgery. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) devices, perimetry devices and tonometers have a widespread outreach.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and Japan & Asia-Pacific grant themselves a dominant market share. But, USA is currently the leading market player for the global molecular diagnostics. North America held a significant share of around 45% in 2015.
Key players
Some of the major players in the market include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (U.S.), Essilor International S.A. (France), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Abbott Medical Optics Inc. (U.S.), Haag-Streit (Switzerland), Nidek Co. Ltd. (Japan) and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG (Switzerland).
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
