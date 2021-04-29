Global Self-Service BI Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
In this report, the Global Self-Service BI market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Self-Service BI market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Self-Service BI market, analyzes and researches the Self-Service BI development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
IBM Corporation (U.S.)
Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
SAP SE (Germany)
SAS Institute (U.S.)
Tableau Software (U.S.)
MicroStrategy (U.S.)
TIBCO Software (U.S.)
Qlik Technologies (U.S.)
Zoho Corporation (U.S.)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Self-Service BI can be split into
Marketing
Sales
Operations
Finance
Human resources
Market segment by Application, Self-Service BI can be split into
Fraud and security management
Sales and marketing management
Predictive asset maintenance
Risk and compliance management
Customer engagement and analysis
Supply chain management and procurement
Operations management
Others
