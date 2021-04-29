Global South Africa Feed Additives Market is Projected to Attain Substantial Absolute $ Opportunity in Terms of Value Through 2022
Healthy animals require sufficient quantity of carbohydrates and proteins in addition to the necessary vitamins and dietary minerals. These nutrients are added to the animal diet as feed additives. Poultry feed is mainly comprised of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Carbohydrates are the major source of energy and constitute the largest component of animalfeed, followed by plant proteins and animal protein sources. Feed additives are included in the poultry feed to improve the animals’ growth efficiency and birds’ egg-laying capacity, prevent diseases, and boost feed utilisation. Additives such as flavour enhancers, artificial and nutritive sweeteners and colours, among others, are added to the animal diets to enhance quality.
Market Dynamics
In the recent years, South Africa has seen steady growth in the demand for feed additives, primarily driven by growing population, rising demand for quality meat products, and increase in consumer spending levels. The growth of user industries and livestock production havefurther fueled the market growth. Moreover, new innovations and breakthroughs in the industry have impelled the growth and made South Africa an important market with a potential for higher growth.
However, the increasing prices of raw materials, unpredictability of climatic conditions and lower impact on native breedshinder the growth of agriculture and animal husbandry. Despite such hurdles, South Africa feed additives market is a lucrative market and has witnessed a boom in production as well as consumption in the recent years.
In the recent years, South Africa has seen steady growth in the demand for feed additives, primarily driven by growing population, rising demand for quality meat products, and increase in consumer spending levels. The growth of user industries and livestock production havefurther fueled the market growth. Moreover, new innovations and breakthroughs in the industry have impelled the growth and made South Africa an important market with a potential for higher growth.
However, the increasing prices of raw materials, unpredictability of climatic conditions and lower impact on native breedshinder the growth of agriculture and animal husbandry. Despite such hurdles, South Africa feed additives market is a lucrative market and has witnessed a boom in production as well as consumption in the recent years.
Market Segmentation
The feed additives marketis fragmented on the basis of type and stock.
Type
Amino Acids
Antibiotics
Antioxidants
Feed Acidifiers
Feed Enzymes
Minerals
Vitamins
The Amino Acids segment, including lysine, methionine, tryptophan and thiamine, has the largest share among the additive types.
Stock
Aquatic Animals
Cattle
Poultry
The poultry industry is the dominant segment.
The feed additives marketis fragmented on the basis of type and stock.
Type
Amino Acids
Antibiotics
Antioxidants
Feed Acidifiers
Feed Enzymes
Minerals
Vitamins
The Amino Acids segment, including lysine, methionine, tryptophan and thiamine, has the largest share among the additive types.
Stock
Aquatic Animals
Cattle
Poultry
The poultry industry is the dominant segment.
Key Players
ADDCON, BASF, ADM, Elanco, and Evonik industries are some of the prominent players with market presence in the region.These leading companies are mainly focused on developing efficient management techniques for the market.
Report ContentsReport Highlights
South Africa Feed Additives Market Segments
South Africa Feed Additives Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
South Africa Feed Additives Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
South Africa Feed Additives Market Current Trends
Competition &Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
ADDCON, BASF, ADM, Elanco, and Evonik industries are some of the prominent players with market presence in the region.These leading companies are mainly focused on developing efficient management techniques for the market.
Report ContentsReport Highlights
South Africa Feed Additives Market Segments
South Africa Feed Additives Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
South Africa Feed Additives Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
South Africa Feed Additives Market Current Trends
Competition &Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
In-depth Market Segmentation
Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent market trends and Impact Factors
R&D Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage