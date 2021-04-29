Global Thailand Compound Feed Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2016-2022

Thailand’s feed market is expected to see a rise in the coming years. With the arrival of increasing per capita disposable income level, the animal feed demand in the nation is expected to rise. Increasing investments in Research and Development are expected to drive production sustainability during the forecast period. State policies and private initiatives in the agribusiness sector have contributed to the pragmatic market growth trends. Safety and reliability is a concern for the consumers in the region. Succession and resource planning will continue to be a greater issue in the near future.

Thailand’s market is segmented by animal type into ruminant, swine, aqua and poultry feed. The Thailand poultry feed market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2017 to 2022. Poultry and swine feed are the major segments in the Thailand compound feed market, accounting for around 70% of the market in 2016. Industrialization in poultry production and increasing consumer preference for poultry meat are the major factors responsible for high growth in the poultry segment. Broiler feed demand accounts for around 40 percent of total feed demand. Swine production, which accounts for around 30 percent of total feed demand, will likely increase around 3 percent. However, shrimp production is unlikely to recover from the outbreaks of Early Mortality Syndrome (EMS). Demand for aquafeed is expected to remain high due to increased modernization in aquaculture and an increased demand for seafood.

Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP group) and BetaGro are considered the key players. They have substantial market share in Thailand, plus both companies are expanding abroad.

