Global Vietnam Compound Feed Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022

The Vietnam feed industry relies on imports (about 45% of total demanded volume) from other countries to meet its desired requirements, which includes corn, soybean meal, DDGS, various kinds of meal or bran like copra, canola, rape seed meal, and wheat bran including some animal protein sources like meat and bone meal (MBM) and fish meal. Vietnam animal feed market is expected to reach USD 10.55 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2015 to 2022. The demand for animal feed was 15,829.3 kilo tons in 2014 and is expected to rise further during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

With the arrival of increasing per capita disposable income level, the animal feed demand in the nation is expected to rise. Increasing investments in Research and Development are expected to drive production sustainability during the forecast period.The main factor that is expected to drive fodder growth isindustrialization of livestock breeding that has led to significant change in animal feed patterns that were previously based on plant feed and grazing in pastoral regions. Even though domestic production is expected to rise most of the animal feed consumed in Vietnam is dependent on imports from neighbouring nations. Hence the market faces challenges in the form of imports.

Market Segmentation

The Vietnamese compound feed market is segmented on the basis of animal type and type of feed. By type of feed, the market is segmented intofodder and forage. Among them fodder was the leading product segment which holds a share of over 85% of the total volume in 2014. By type of animal, the market is segmented intopoultry, cattle, pork, aquaculture and others. Poultry feed accounted for a share of 39.5 percent in 2014, which was the highest among the segment and is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Swine feed is also expected to witness a significant growth. Vietnam is one of the top pork consumers in the world, currently ranking 3rd just behind the European Union and China. Vietnam’s annual pork consumption per capita was 29.1 kg in 2015 and is expected to rise to 30.7 kg in 2023.Aqua feed is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the region owing to increased consumption and export of seafood.

Key Players

Key players in the Vietnam compound feed market are Cargill (U.S.), Charoen Pokphand (Thailand), Nutreco NV (The Netherlands) and ADM (U.S.).Other prominentforeign players in Vietnam’s animal feed sector are Australia’s Ausfeed, Netherlands’ De Heus, Malaysia’s Emivest, Indonesia’s Hypor Genetics and China’s New Hope.

Report ContentsReport Highlights

Vietnam Compound Feed Market Segments

Vietnam Compound Feed Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Vietnam Compound Feed Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Vietnam Compound Feed Market Current Trends

Competition &Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status