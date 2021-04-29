Halal Food & Beverages Market 2019: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

Food and beverages for Muslim

Increasing Muslim population, rising per capita income and growing e-commerce are among the major factors boosting demand for Halal food products. In addition, rising acceptance for Halal food among non-Muslims, stringent import & export regulations and policies regarding Halal food and beverages, and rising standards of food quality are further anticipated to spur growth in Halal food & beverages market during the forecast period.

The global Halal Food & Beverages market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Halal Food & Beverages market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Halal Food & Beverages in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Halal Food & Beverages in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Halal Food & Beverages market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Halal Food & Beverages market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Nestle

Kellogg

Glanbia Cheese

Guenther Bakeries

Cargill

Royal Unibrew

Coco Cola

Allanasons

Haoyue

Kawan Food

NAMET

Nema Food

Crescent Foods

QL Foods

Al Islami Foods

Market size by Product

Meat & Alternatives

Milk & Milk Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Grain Products

Market size by End User

Family

Restaurant

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Halal Food & Beverages market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Halal Food & Beverages market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Halal Food & Beverages companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Halal Food & Beverages submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

