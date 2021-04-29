Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market Demand and Business Opportunities 2022- Seagate Technology, Western Digital, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, Kingston, Micron Technology, Intel

Hardware Encryption is a hardware based technique that is used for securing digital data. There are two forms of encryption; hardware based encryption and software based encryption. Hardware encryption uses a processor that contains random number of generators to generate encryption key. The key advantage of hardware-based solutions is that they eliminate the typical drawbacks of software-based solutions such as performance degradation for attacks aimed at the encryption key stored in memory. In hardware encryption, the security parameters and safeguard keys enhance the performance of encryption. These security parameters protect the encryption from cold boots and brute force attacks. Hardware encryption is a cost effective method that holds diverse applications in securing data efficiently.

Full-disk encryption is encryption at the hardware level. FDE works by automatically converting data on a hard drive into a form that cannot be understood by anyone who doesn’t have the key to “undo” the conversion. This report studies the Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption market, Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption (FDE) is available from many hard disk drive (HDD) vendors, including: Seagate Technology, Western Digital, Samsung, Toshiba and also solid-state drive vendors such as SanDisk, Samsung, Micron and Integral Memory. The symmetric encryption key is maintained independently from the CPU, thus removing computer memory as a potential attack vector.

Seagate Technology, Western Digital, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, Kingston, Micron Technology, Intel

