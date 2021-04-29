High-Speed Rail Market to Garner Significant Growth at Modest CAGR says Alstom SA, CAF, CRRC Corp., Hitachi, Strukton, Siemens AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, by 2027

High-speed rail trains operate with higher speed compared to traditional trains. These are the guided, grounded, and low grip transport system. With a need to lower travel times, the concept of high speed in train emerged. And therefore, demand for high-speed rail or bullet train come into existence, particularly for commercial purposes.

The high-speed rail market is driven due to increasing demand for the energy-efficient transport system while decreasing travel time and traffic-related issues. Moreover, initiatives and development by the emerging countries for speedy transit is expected to provide ample opportunities to the players operating in the high-speed rail market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Alstom SA

2. CAF

3. CRRC Corporation Limited

4. Hitachi Ltd.

5. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

6. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

7. Strukton

8. Siemens AG

9. Talgo (Patentes Talgo S. L. U.)

10. Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation

The “Global High-Speed Rail Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the high-speed rail market with detailed market segmentation by component, propulsion, technology, and geography. The global high-speed rail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading high-speed rail market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global high-speed rail market is segmented on the basis of component, propulsion, and technology. Based on component, the market is segmented into wheel set, axle, transformer, traction system, and others. On the basis of propulsion, the high-speed rail market is segmented into electric and diesel. On the basis of technology, the high-speed rail market is segmented into maglev, and wheel on Rail.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global High-speed rail market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The High-speed rail market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the High-speed rail market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the High-speed rail in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the High-speed rail market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from High-speed rail market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for High-speed rail in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the High-speed rail market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the High-speed rail market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

